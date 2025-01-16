Boston College visits Rogers and Miami (FL)

Boston College Eagles (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Boston College after Darrione Rogers scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 66-61 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes are 7-3 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 in ACC play. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.3.

Miami (FL) averages 71.6 points, 6.2 more per game than the 65.4 Boston College allows. Boston College averages 7.3 more points per game (72.6) than Miami (FL) gives up (65.3).

The Hurricanes and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hurricanes.

Ivey is averaging 4.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

