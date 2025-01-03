Boston College visits Powell and Georgia Tech

Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-2 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Boston College after Duncan Powell scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 86-75 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-4 at home. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Tech scores 76.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.4 Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

