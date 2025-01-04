Boston College visits Powell and Georgia Tech

Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-2 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Boston College after Duncan Powell scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 86-75 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-4 at home. Georgia Tech is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 1-2 in ACC play. Boston College has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech scores 76.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.4 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Chas Kelley is averaging 4.5 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

