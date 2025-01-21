Boston College takes on Virginia, seeks to end 4-game skid

Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College comes into the matchup with Virginia as losers of four straight games.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 in home games. Virginia is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 1-6 in ACC play. Boston College is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Virginia is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College scores 5.8 more points per game (70.2) than Virginia allows to opponents (64.4).

The Cavaliers and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Saunders is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Cavaliers.

Chas Kelley III is averaging 4.4 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.