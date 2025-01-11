Boston College hosts Syracuse after Starling’s 21-point outing

Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Boston College after JJ Starling scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 62-55 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. Boston College is ninth in the ACC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 9.5.

The Orange have gone 1-3 against ACC opponents. Syracuse has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Boston College’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Orange meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Chris Bunch is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

