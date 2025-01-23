Boston College hosts No. 3 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 23-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-4 ACC) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-4 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame visits Boston College after Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 88-64 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles are 9-2 in home games. Boston College averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame leads the ACC with 19.2 assists. Olivia Miles leads the Fighting Irish with 7.1.

Boston College scores 74.1 points, 12.4 more per game than the 61.7 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame scores 22.0 more points per game (87.4) than Boston College gives up to opponents (65.4).

The Eagles and Fighting Irish meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Miles is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 89.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.