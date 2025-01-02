Boston College hosts No. 14 Duke after Sidberry’s 24-point game

Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-5, 1-1 ACC) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays No. 14 Duke after Teya Sidberry scored 24 points in Boston College’s 86-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Boston College averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Boston College averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Ivey is averaging 5.2 points and 5.9 assists for the Eagles.

Toby Fournier is averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.