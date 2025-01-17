Boston College hosts Knueppel and No. 3 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke plays Boston College after Kon Knueppel scored 25 points in Duke’s 89-54 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Eagles are 6-4 on their home court. Boston College is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 7-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is the ACC leader with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 6.5.

Boston College’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Boston College allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.8 points and seven rebounds.

Flagg is shooting 47.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.