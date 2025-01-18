Bostic and Illinois host No. 22 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 22 Michigan State after Kendall Bostic scored 21 points in Illinois’ 68-54 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-1 in home games. Illinois averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 2.9.

Illinois’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Spartans meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is averaging 16 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Julia Ayrault is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

