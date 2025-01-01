Bornemann, Maine Black Bears take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks

Maine Black Bears (5-8) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-10) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sydney Watkins…

Maine Black Bears (5-8) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-10)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sydney Watkins and UMass Lowell host Caroline Bornemann and Maine in America East play Thursday.

The River Hawks are 1-4 on their home court. UMass Lowell is sixth in the America East in rebounding averaging 29.9 rebounds. Maddie Rice paces the River Hawks with 7.3 boards.

The Black Bears have gone 2-5 away from home. Maine is ninth in the America East with 5.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bornemann averaging 2.4.

UMass Lowell scores 48.4 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 62.9 Maine allows. Maine averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UMass Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Black Bears meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Bornemann is averaging 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.