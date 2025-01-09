Boothby’s 19 help William & Mary defeat Elon 78-65

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keller Boothby scored 19 points as William & Mary beat Elon 78-65 on Thursday night. Boothby…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keller Boothby scored 19 points as William & Mary beat Elon 78-65 on Thursday night.

Boothby went 8 of 12 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (9-7, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Chase Lowe scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Gabe Dorsey shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Phoenix (11-5, 2-1) were led by Sam Sherry, who posted 16 points and 11 rebounds. Elon also got 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists from TJ Simpkins. Nick Dorn had 12 points.

Lowe scored seven points in the first half and William & Mary went into halftime trailing 31-30. William & Mary used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a 78-63 lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

