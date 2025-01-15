Boopie Miller hits game-winner as SMU rallies to stun Virginia 54-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Boopie Miller made two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds, including the off-balance buzzer-beater for the…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Boopie Miller made two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds, including the off-balance buzzer-beater for the win, and SMU stunned Virginia 54-52 on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs blew a seven-point lead in the final five minutes, going 4 1/2 minutes without a point and falling behind 50-45 with 31 seconds left. B.J. Edwards then drained a 3-pointer to get the Mustangs within 50-48 with 25 seconds left.

After Ishan Sharma hit both ends of a one-and-one, Miller’s 3-pointer got SMU within 52-51 with nine seconds left. Virginia’s Taine Miller missed the front end of the one-and-one with seven seconds left and SMU called timeout with four seconds remaining. Miller got the ball on the in-bound pass in front of the SMU bench, took a couple of dribbles and hit the winning 3-pointer as the clock ticked under one second.

Virginia lost despite a 12-0 run that erased a 45-38 deficit and gave them a five-point lead in the final minute.

Miller and Chuck Harris had 12 points each and Samet Yigitoglu scored 10 for SMU (13-4, 4-2 ACC). The Mustangs were 2 for 18 from 3-point distance before hitting their last three in the final minute.

Blake Buchanan had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Sharma scored 10 for Virginia (8-9, 1-5). The Cavaliers made 4 of 26 3-pointers and 12 of 15 free throws.

There were four ties and four lead changes in the first half, which ended with SMU leading 27-25.

SMU defeated Virginia 63-51 in the inaugural ACC meeting between the teams in Dallas last month.

Virginia, which has lost four straight, plays at Louisville on Saturday. The Mustangs, who have won 9 of their past 11, visit Miami on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.