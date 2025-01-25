Bonham has 22 as Chattanooga takes down East Tennessee State 71-63

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Bonham had 22 points in Chattanooga’s 71-63 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Bonham had 22 points in Chattanooga’s 71-63 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Bonham shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (13-8, 5-3 Southern Conference). Frank Champion scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line. Bash Wieland shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jaden Seymour led the Buccaneers (12-9, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. Quimari Peterson added 22 points and five assists for East Tennessee State. Karon Boyd also had seven points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.