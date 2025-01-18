Boldyreva leads Middle Tennessee against Western Kentucky after 21-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (12-5, 4-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-5, 2-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (12-5, 4-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-5, 2-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-35 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-2 at home. Western Kentucky averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 4-0 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Kentucky makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (33.6%). Middle Tennessee’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Western Kentucky has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The Hilltoppers and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zsofia Telegdy is averaging 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

Courtney Blakely is averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

