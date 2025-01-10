Boldyreva leads Middle Tennessee against Jacksonville State after 26-point showing

Middle Tennessee Raiders (11-5, 3-0 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 1-1 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (11-5, 3-0 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 1-1 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Jacksonville State after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 59-47 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raiders are 3-0 against conference opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville State scores 64.2 points, 8.2 more per game than the 56.0 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

The Gamecocks and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is shooting 46.2% and averaging 9.7 points for the Gamecocks.

Ta’Mia Scott is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.