Boldyreva and Middle Tennessee host New Mexico State

Middle Tennessee Raiders (14-6, 6-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-10, 3-4 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces New Mexico State after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 61-43 win against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Aggies are 6-2 in home games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 7.8.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

New Mexico State makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (33.1%). Middle Tennessee’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 8.6 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Boldyreva is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

