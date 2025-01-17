Bol Dengdit, Austin Rapp lead Portland to 84-81 victory over Pacific in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bol Dengdit had 21 points and Austin Rapp scored six of his 14 in overtime as…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bol Dengdit had 21 points and Austin Rapp scored six of his 14 in overtime as Portland rallied for an 84-81 victory over Pacific on Thursday night.

Dengdit also grabbed 13 rebounds for the Pilots (6-13, 1-5 West Coast Conference). Max Mackinnon scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Pilots stopped a five-game slide with the win.

The Tigers (6-15, 1-6) were led by Elias Ralph with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Pacific also got 18 points and four steals from Elijah Fisher. Lamar Washington had 14 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Mackinnon scored nine points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 40-35. Rapp hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in OT to give the Pilots the lead for good. Ralph’s dunk with 33 seconds left forced OT tied at 73.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

