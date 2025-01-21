Bol Bowen and Florida State host Cal

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Cal after Taylor Bol Bowen scored 20 points in Florida State’s 91-78 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-3 in home games. Cal ranks third in the ACC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 2.9.

The Seminoles are 4-3 in ACC play. Florida State ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Cal makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Florida State averages 78.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 74.9 Cal allows to opponents.

The Golden Bears and Seminoles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Bears.

Jamir Watkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

