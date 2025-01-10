Boise State visits Fresno State following Jacobs’ 32-point game

Boise State Broncos (12-5, 2-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (12-5, 2-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays Boise State after Mia Jacobs scored 32 points in Fresno State’s 77-64 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 7.3.

The Broncos are 2-2 in MWC play. Boise State is sixth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 4.4.

Fresno State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Fox is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

Natalie Pasco averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.