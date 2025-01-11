Boise State visits Fresno State after Jacobs’ 32-point game

Boise State Broncos (12-5, 2-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (12-5, 2-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays Boise State after Mia Jacobs scored 32 points in Fresno State’s 77-64 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Fresno State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Broncos have gone 2-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Elodie Lalotte averaging 10.0.

Fresno State scores 64.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 61.4 Boise State gives up. Boise State scores 7.2 more points per game (71.2) than Fresno State allows to opponents (64.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Natalie Pasco is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.