Boise State visits Colorado State after Clifford’s 23-point outing

Boise State Broncos (13-6, 5-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-7, 5-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Boise State after Nique Clifford scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 79-63 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Colorado State scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Broncos are 5-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks third in the MWC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 2.1.

Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Lake is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 12.8 points.

Degenhart is scoring 17.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

