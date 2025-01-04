Boise State takes on San Diego State, seeks 4th straight home win

San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-3, 3-0 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-3, 3-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts San Diego State looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Broncos are 6-0 in home games. Boise State leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. O’Mar Stanley paces the Broncos with 6.5 rebounds.

The Aztecs are 1-1 in MWC play. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Pharaoh Compton averaging 6.4.

Boise State scores 78.1 points, 14.6 more per game than the 63.5 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 18.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos.

Miles Byrd is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

