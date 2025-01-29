Boise State plays Nevada following Degenhart’s 27-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-9, 3-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-7, 5-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-9, 3-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-7, 5-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Nevada after Tyson Degenhart scored 27 points in Boise State’s 75-72 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Broncos are 8-1 in home games. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 77.7 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 3-6 against MWC opponents. Nevada is sixth in the MWC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Boise State scores 77.7 points, 9.5 more per game than the 68.2 Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Davidson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.