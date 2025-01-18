Boise State hosts Nevada following Pasco’s 26-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-11, 3-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-6, 3-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-11, 3-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-6, 3-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Nevada after Natalie Pasco scored 26 points in Boise State’s 93-64 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 9-1 at home. Boise State scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3 against MWC opponents. Nevada has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boise State scores 71.8 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 67.1 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 66.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 61.8 Boise State gives up to opponents.

The Broncos and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pasco is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Broncos.

Lexie Givens is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

