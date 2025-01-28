Boise State hosts Nevada following Degenhart’s 27-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-9, 3-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-7, 5-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-9, 3-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-7, 5-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Nevada after Tyson Degenhart scored 27 points in Boise State’s 75-72 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Broncos are 8-1 in home games. Boise State is second in the MWC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Degenhart paces the Broncos with 6.0 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 3-6 in MWC play. Nevada averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Boise State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Nevada averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Boise State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 12.6 points, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Xavier Dusell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Nick Davidson is averaging 16 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

