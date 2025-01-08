Boise State heads to Utah State for conference matchup

Boise State Broncos (11-5, 1-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-13, 0-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (11-5, 1-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-13, 0-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Utah State and Boise State will play on Wednesday.

The Aggies have gone 1-4 at home. Utah State has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 1-2 in MWC play. Boise State ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 2.4.

Utah State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Boise State allows. Boise State’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Aggies and Broncos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Aggies.

Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

