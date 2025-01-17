Boise State faces Nevada following Pasco’s 26-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-11, 3-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-6, 3-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-11, 3-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (13-6, 3-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Nevada after Natalie Pasco scored 26 points in Boise State’s 93-64 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 9-1 on their home court. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 4.4.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3 in conference play. Nevada is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Boise State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 66.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 61.8 Boise State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Broncos.

Izzy Sullivan is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 9.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.