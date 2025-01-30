Blunt’s 22 help Mercyhurst down Saint Francis 62-58

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 22 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Saint Francis 62-58 on Thursday night. Blunt shot 8…

Blunt shot 8 for 19 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lakers (11-13, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Jeff Planutis shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Aidan Reichert had 16 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Daemar Kelly led the Red Flash (8-15, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Riley Parker added 12 points and seven rebounds and Valentino Pinedo had 12 points.

Mercyhurst’s next game is Saturday against Fairleigh Dickinson on the road. Saint Francis hosts Le Moyne next Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

