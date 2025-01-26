Blunt scores 27, Mercyhurst beats LIU 85-80 in 2OT

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt had 27 points in Mercyhurst’s 85-80 double-overtime win over LIU on Sunday. Blunt also…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt had 27 points in Mercyhurst’s 85-80 double-overtime win over LIU on Sunday.

Blunt also added three steals for the Lakers (10-13, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Jeff Planutis added 23 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Aidan Reichert had 16 points and shot 6 of 18 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line.

Brent Davis finished with 20 points for the Sharks (10-13, 6-2). Jamal Fuller added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks for LIU. Blake Lander also had 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

