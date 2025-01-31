Blunt and Mercyhurst host Fairleigh Dickinson

Mercyhurst Lakers (11-13, 5-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-13, 5-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (11-13, 5-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-13, 5-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Bernie Blunt scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 62-58 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights are 5-3 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lakers are 5-4 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst is seventh in the NEC scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The Knights and Lakers square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 21 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Knights. Ahmed Barba-Bey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.