Blow and Wichita State host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (10-6, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-9, 1-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (10-6, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts South Florida after Salese Blow scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 82-70 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Shockers have gone 4-4 in home games. Wichita State allows 70.6 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-0 against conference opponents. South Florida is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Shockers.

Carla Brito is averaging 6.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

