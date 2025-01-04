Blakes leads Vanderbilt against No. 16 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays No. 16 Kentucky after Mikayla Blakes scored 36 points in Vanderbilt’s 108-82 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Commodores are 10-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in SEC play. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

Vanderbilt makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). Kentucky scores 22.1 more points per game (79.4) than Vanderbilt allows (57.3).

The Commodores and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Oliver is averaging 4.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Commodores.

Georgia Amoore is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 91.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 14.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

