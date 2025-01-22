Blakes leads Vanderbilt against Arkansas after 23-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-12, 1-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 2-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-12, 1-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 2-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Arkansas after Mikayla Blakes scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 71-70 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Commodores have gone 11-1 at home. Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 3.8.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 in SEC play. Arkansas gives up 75.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Vanderbilt’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Razorbacks face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 22.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

