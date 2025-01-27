Blake leads Northwestern State against Lamar

Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 5-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-4, 8-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 5-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (13-4, 8-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Lamar after Mya Blake scored 37 points in Northwestern State’s 67-65 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Cardinals have gone 9-0 in home games. Lamar ranks fifth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Akasha Davis leads the Cardinals with 7.6 boards.

The Demons are 5-3 in Southland play. Northwestern State scores 60.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Lamar averages 71.7 points, 13.9 more per game than the 57.8 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Demons meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Blake is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Vernell Atamah is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 56.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.