Blake leads Northwestern State against East Texas A&M after 31-point game

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-15, 1-9 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-15, 1-9 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits East Texas A&M after Mya Blake scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 73-66 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lions have gone 3-5 at home. East Texas A&M is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Demons are 6-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

East Texas A&M makes 38.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Northwestern State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Lions and Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blake is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.