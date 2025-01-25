Blaise Threatt, Viljami Vartiainen lead Weber State over Sacramento State 87-81

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blaise Threatt had 26 points, Viljami Vartiainen scored a career-high 22 and Weber State earned an…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blaise Threatt had 26 points, Viljami Vartiainen scored a career-high 22 and Weber State earned an 87-81 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Threatt added nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (8-13, 2-5 Big Sky Conference). Vartiainen made 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers and all six of his free throws. Trevor Henning added 12 points.

The Hornets (6-14, 2-5) were led by Jacob Holt with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Julian Vaughns added 17 points and seven rebounds. Mike Wilson totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

