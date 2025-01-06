Blackwell leads Wisconsin against Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Rutgers after John Blackwell scored 32 points in Wisconsin’s 116-85 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-0 at home. Rutgers is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Badgers are 1-2 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers scores 79.3 points, 7.4 more per game than the 71.9 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin scores 8.9 more points per game (83.9) than Rutgers allows (75.0).

The Scarlet Knights and Badgers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey is averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

John Tonje is averaging 18.6 points for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.