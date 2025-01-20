Blackwell leads No. 24 Wisconsin against UCLA after 28-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin plays UCLA after John Blackwell scored 28 points in Wisconsin’s 84-69 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 9-1 at home. UCLA averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Badgers are 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 4.2.

UCLA’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCLA gives up.

The Bruins and Badgers match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals.

Max Klesmit is averaging 10.5 points for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

