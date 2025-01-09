Blackwell and Wisconsin host Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Minnesota after John Blackwell scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 75-63 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers are 8-1 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers match up Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.