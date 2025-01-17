Blackham leads Utah Valley against Utah Tech after 23-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-2 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Utah Tech after Cambree Blackham scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 86-75 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-4 at home. Utah Tech gives up 74.7 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 2-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is third in the WAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 9.6.

Utah Tech is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 64.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 74.7 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Trailblazers.

Ally Criddle is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

