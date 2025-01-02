Binghamton visits NJIT following Zuniga’s 20-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-10) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Binghamton after…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-10)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Binghamton after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 89-60 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Highlanders are 1-5 on their home court. NJIT is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bearcats have gone 3-3 away from home. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East with 13.2 assists per game led by Jadyn Weltz averaging 3.2.

NJIT averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game NJIT allows.

The Highlanders and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is averaging 18.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders.

Weltz is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.0 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.