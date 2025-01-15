Binghamton takes on Vermont, seeks 5th straight home win

Vermont Catamounts (8-10, 3-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-6, 3-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (8-10, 3-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-6, 3-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts Vermont aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Bearcats have gone 7-2 at home. Binghamton leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 32.2 boards. Bella Pucci leads the Bearcats with 5.4 rebounds.

The Catamounts are 3-1 against America East opponents. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 2.1.

Binghamton makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Vermont averages 61.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 57.0 Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Catamounts face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Catherine Gilwee is averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.