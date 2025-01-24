Binghamton takes on Bryant after Chenery’s 23-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (9-11, 1-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-9, 5-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-11, 1-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-9, 5-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Bryant after Tymu Chenery scored 23 points in Binghamton’s 70-65 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Bryant has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Bearcats have gone 1-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Bryant makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Binghamton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Barry Evans is averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Chenery is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.