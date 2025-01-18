Binghamton takes on Albany (NY) following Chenery’s 20-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 1-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 1-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Albany (NY) after Tymu Chenery scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 72-64 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats have gone 5-1 at home. Binghamton is eighth in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 2.2.

The Great Danes are 1-3 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks ninth in the America East with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 5.0.

Binghamton’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The Bearcats and Great Danes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chenery is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

