Binghamton hosts Klaczek and Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 1-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 1-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces Binghamton after Kacper Klaczek scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 89-79 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have gone 5-1 at home. Binghamton gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Great Danes are 1-3 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

Binghamton scores 69.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 75.1 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Binghamton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats.

Byron Joshua is averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.