Binghamton hosts Gallego and Maine

Maine Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-6, 1-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-6, 1-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Binghamton after Paula Gallego scored 23 points in Maine’s 87-64 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats are 5-2 in home games. Binghamton is third in the America East in team defense, giving up 57.7 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Black Bears are 2-0 against America East opponents. Maine averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Binghamton averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz is averaging 10 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bearcats.

Gallego is averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.