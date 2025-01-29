Binghamton faces Vermont, looks to stop 5-game skid

Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 1-5 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-12, 1-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton heads into the matchup with Vermont as losers of five straight games.

The Bearcats are 5-2 in home games. Binghamton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts have gone 4-2 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Binghamton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.9 points. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.



