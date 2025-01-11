Binet scores 16, Alcorn State earns 1st win of the season, beats Alabama A&M 62-52

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Djahi Binet scored 16 points as Alcorn State earned its first win of the season to…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Djahi Binet scored 16 points as Alcorn State earned its first win of the season to snap a string of 14 straight losses, beating Alabama A&M 62-52 on Saturday night.

Binet had nine rebounds for the Braves (1-14, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Tankersley scored 14 points, going 5 of 11 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Julian Lual had nine points and went 4 of 12 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range). The Braves snapped a 14-game skid.

Saliou Seye led the way for the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1) with 12 points. Anthony Bryant added 11 points for Alabama A&M. Chad Moodie had eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State hosts Alabama State and Alabama A&Msquares off against Jackson State on the road.

