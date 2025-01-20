Betts scores 24 and grabs 9 as top-ranked UCLA women roll past No. 25 Baylor

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 24 points, nine rebounds and a school-record nine blocks to help No. 1…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 24 points, nine rebounds and a school-record nine blocks to help No. 1 UCLA beat 25th-ranked Baylor 72-57 on Monday in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.

The doubleheader that also featured No. 7 Texas and eighth-ranked Maryland was created to honor King’s legacy and celebrate female empowerment in sports. It’s the first time the names of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King have been licensed for a sporting event.

UCLA (18-0) jumped all over Baylor to build an early double-digit lead. The Bears (16-4), who saw their five-game winning streak end, got within five a few times, but each time Betts and the Bruins answered.

The Bruins had a 41-36 lead midway through the third quarter before scoring six straight to restore a double-digit advantage. Baylor didn’t get within single digits the rest of the way.

Yaya Felder scored 10 points to lead the Bears.

No. 7 TEXAS 89, No. 6 MARYLAND 51

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 28 points and No. 7 Texas routed eighth-ranked Maryland In the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.

Texas (18-2) jumped all over Maryland thanks to Booker.

Texas (18-2) jumped all over Maryland thanks to Booker. The preseason All-American had 13 points in the opening quarter as the Longhorns went up 28-12 after one quarter. It was 48-18 at the half.

Maryland (16-2) never threatened in the second half.

Kaylene Smikle led the Terrapins with 15 points, she was 11 of 12 from the foul line.

