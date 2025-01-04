No. 1 UCLA stays undefeated with 73-62 win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for more than eight minutes in the first half of a 73-62 victory on Saturday in its first visit as a Big Ten Conference member.

The Bruins (15-0, 4-0) were never seriously threatened after the Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1) missed five shots and committed seven turnovers during an 8-minute, 15-second drought that began late in the first quarter.

Betts made 12 of 16 shots for her ninth double-double of the season. She ensured a fast start by scoring three of the Bruins’ first four baskets in a game in which UCLA led by as many as 16 points.

NO. 11 TCU 81, CINCINNATI 66

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madison Conner scored 29 points, Sedona Prince added 21 and No. 11 TCU rolled to a victory over Cincinnati.

TCU is 15-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play, each for the first time in program history.

Conner was 8 of 15 from the floor and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range, adding seven assists. It was her 15th career game hitting five-plus 3-pointers. Prince shot 9 for 12 and grabbed six rebounds. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added 10 points.

Jillian Hayes scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cincinnati (9-4, 1-2). Reagan Jackson added 10 points.

Conner made two 3-pointers and scored eight points as TCU outscored Cincinnati 23-12 in the third quarter for a 64-47 lead. The Bearkats opened the fourth with a 19-9 run to pull to 73-66 with 4:08 remaining. Conner answered with a 3-pointer before the Bearkats missed their last six field-goal attempts.

NO. 12 KANSAS ST. 77, TEXAS TECH 57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Serena Sundell had a double-double as the Wildcats took control in the third quarter for a win over the Red Raiders, the 10th-straight win for the Wildcats.

Up six at halftime, Kansas State scored the first nine points of the second half — five by Temira Poindexter and four by Lee — and later added a 10-0 run to outscore the Red Raiders 28-9 for a 66-51 lead after three quarters.

The Wildcats hit 9 of 16 shots and 8 of 10 free throws while Texas Tech was 2 of 14 with 10 turnovers.

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 66, BYU 53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half to help No. 18 West Virginia pull away from BYU for a victory.

Quinerly shot 8 of 26 overall and had five assists and five steals. Kyah Watson added 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for West Virginia (21-2, 2-1 Big 12), which has won four of its last five games.

Kemery Congdon shot 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points to lead BYU (9-5, 0-3). Emma Calvert scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Amari Whiting added 10 points.

West Virginia shot 26.5 % (9 of 34) in the first half and finished 35% shooting overall (25 of 72) but scored 33 points from 31 BYU turnovers.

Quinerly shot 4 of 8 from the floor in the third quarter as West Virginia outscored BYU 21-12 for a 49-42 lead. Congdon scored the first bucket of the fourth before the Mountaineers scored the next 10 points and BYU didn’t get closer. Quinerly shot 6 of 16 in the second half.

